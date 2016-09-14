Minister Didn't Answer How Thermal Power Plant Accrued Debts of USD 52 m

How has Yerevan Thermal Power Plant accrued the debt of 52 million dollars, where did the money go, the secretary of the ANC parliamentary group Aram Manukyan asked during the question and answer session of the National Assembly and the government.

The acting minister of energy and natural resources Levon Yolyan said the National Assembly ratified the World Bank loan program in 2016 which was called Yerevan TPP and Nuclear Power Plant rehabilitation programs. He noted that it is a big package with all analyses. It provides a detailed account of the accrual of the debt of the TPP, he said.

In the result of the financial rehabilitation program, according to him, in August 2017 we will have a TPP which will implement healthy, independent investment programs.

Aram Manukyan stated that the minister does not answer his questions. He noted that the TPP has sold electricity worth 89 million dollars, accrued debts of 52 million dollars. He noted that Yolyan must answer these questions. “People wonder how the TPP has accrued so much debt with so much income,” the member of parliament said.

Yolyan did not answer clearly. He said besides revenues the TPP had expenses as well. “I repeat – what is the reason of accrual of debt? – take the loan agreement and study it closely. When I am asked whether there was a crime and corruption or not, I answered I am just the minister of energy, ask such questions to other agencies,” said the minister of energy and natural resources.