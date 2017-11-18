60 Bomb Threats during Putin's Trip to Saint Petersburg

60 bomb threats were reported during the trip of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to Saint Petersburg, Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced, RIA Novosti informed. The callers informed about over 50 bombs on the way of Putin’s car but none of the threats was confirmed. Peskov informed that the calls were from other countries and promised that the offenders will be found sooner or later. Massive bomb threats started on September 11. In two months over 2.3 million people were evacuated in 186 cities.