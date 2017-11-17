New Earthquake in Azerbaijan was Felt In Artsakh

On November 17, at 17:27 Armenian time, the Seismic Protection Service of Armenia recorded a 4.5 magnitude earthquake 20 km northwest of Aghjaberd town, Azerbaijan. The magnitude at the epicenter 10 km deep was 5-6. The quake was felt in Artsakh Republic with magnitude 3-4 and in the southeastern part of Armenia with magnitude of 3. On November 16 the Seismic Protection Service recorded a 3.4 magnitude earthquake 26 km west of Aghjaberd town, Azerbaijan. The magnitude at the epicenter was 4-5. The earthquake was felt in Artsakh with magnitude 2-3.