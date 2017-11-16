Building Collapsed in Tigranakert in Earthquake

A building collapsed in Tigranakert, Artsakh from the earthquake near the Azerbaijani town of Mingechaur on November 15, the minister of culture, youth and tourism of Artsakh Sergey Shahverdov informed on his Facebook, Armenpress reported. “Fortunately, the historical monuments have not been damaged,” he wrote. The head of the archaeological expedition in Tigranakert Hamlet Petrosyan told Armenpress that part of the public toilet wall collapsed which did not have a strong base. “I have talked to the director of Tigranakert Museum, as well as the senior specialist of Tigranakert SNCO and archeologist Nzhdeh Yeranyan. Nothing else has happened. The wall of Tigranakert is not a joke,” Hamlet Petrosyan said.