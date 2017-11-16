Earthquake Damaged Homes in Azerbaijan

On November 15, the Armenian Seismic Protection Service has reported 5.3 magnitude earthquake 68 km south of Mingechaur, Azerbaijan. the magnitude at the epicenter for 7. The epicenter is 79 km from the Armenian state border. The tremor was felt in the entire territory of Armenia and Artsakh Republic with a magnitude of 2-3 and 3-4 respectively. The earthquake has damaged 130 houses in Azerbaijan, Armenpress reported, referring to APA. The authorities of Aghdam region have informed that a school was damaged too. The village of Chemenli was affected the most where 36 houses were damaged.