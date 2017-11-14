Death Toll in Iran Exceeds 400

Around 12,000 houses were ruined by the strong earthquake in the West of Iran, killing at least 400 people, the head of Iranian Red Crescent Morteza Salimi informed, Armenpress informed.

“Approximately 12,000 houses were ruined,” IRINN TV reported Salimi. The head of Iran Cultural Heritage, Crafts and Tourism Ali Asghar Munesan had earlier informed that the earthquake has damaged several historical objects and monuments.

On November 14 the Iranian President Hassan Rowhani visited the province of Kermanshah affected by the earthquake the most, including the district of Sarpol-e Zahab

where the highest toll was reported, RIA Novosti informed.