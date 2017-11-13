Armenian Government Expressed Readiness to Send Rescuers to Iran

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has contacted the Iranian authorities through the Iranian embassy in Armenia and the Armenian embassy in Iran and expressed readiness to provide assistance following the strong earthquake which killed at least 200, left 2500 injured and 70,000 homeless. Armenpress informed, referring to the spokesperson for the MoES Nana Gndoyan that the rescue team of the Ministry has been brought to preparedness and is waiting for Iran to respond. “Our rescuers will leave as soon as we receive an answer,” she informed. President Sargsyan has expressed his condolences to the Iranian president. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan expressed the readiness of Armenia to assist in rescuing works.