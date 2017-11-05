One Serviceman Killed, Two Injured by Grenade Blast in a Military Unit in Artsakh

On November 4, at around 12:10, the serviceman of the Defense Army Hrant Khachatur Mangasaryan born in 1997 was killed, and Gevorg Vladislav Hyusnunts and Sergey Sevada Alumyan were injured by an anti-tank grenade blast in one of the military units of the Defense Army in the northeast, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed. Hrant Mangasaryan was from Spitak, Armenia. His parents and five sisters live in Yerevan, the relatives told news.am. He participated in the April war. Three months later he would finish his military service. The family does not know the details of the incident. The first version is that the blast was caused by carelessness.