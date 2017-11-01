Discussions Continue: Minister on Iran-Armenia Railway

During the discussion of the draft State Budget 2018 Member of Parliament Aram Sargahan Martirosyan if the layout of the Iran-Armenia railway is envisaged by the five-year strategy and what is done to modernize the Armenian railways. In answer to this question the minister said Armenia has signed an agreement with a company which has committed to implement an investment program to build the Iran-Armenia railway. “Discussions continue with this company, we will publish the outcome,” the minister said. As to modernization, which is envisaged by the South Caucasian Railway program, Vahan Martirosyan says they implement their investment program by 100.3%. “And, of course, these investment programs are under stricter control. Besides, recently there has been a meeting between the prime minister and the vice-president of Russian Railways and a question was brought up to change the cars. You saw the result, we have a two-car train which will operate the Yerevan-Gyumri route. This is out of the investment program,” the minister said.