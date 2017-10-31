Here's Where Son of Official Calling for Military Service for Girls Served

The advisor to the NKR Representation Garnik Isagulyan has proposed conscribing girls too. In this connection, the political scientist Stepan Safaryan wrote on his Facebook:

“As far as I know, the sons of Mr. Isagulyan, Hermine Naghdalyan serve at the school of the Russian NSS, and girls should serve in the army? This won’t do. First get your sons out of your hidden corners, prove that they serve at the front line and only then go on to mention girls.”