Last Night Azerbaijan Fired Mortars. Armenian Side Has No Casualties

On October 24, after midday, the enemy was again active in some parts of the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflicting forces, using mortars aside from firearms of various calibers.

In particular, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 23 60-mm mortar projectiles at the Armenian positions located in Martakert and Martuni defense directions.

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed News.am that the front units of the Defense Army do not have any casualties in the result of the shelling.

The situation in the evening and during the night was calm, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed.