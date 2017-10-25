New souvenir sheet with two stamps dedicated to the theme “Armenia-Iran joint issue”

In 2017 on October 25, a souvenir sheet with two stamps dedicated to the theme “Armenia-Iran joint issue” has been cancelled and put into circulation in the premises of the New Technologies Development and Training Center of Haypost CJSC.

The souvenir sheet with two postage stamps is designed by the Armenian and Persian ornaments.

The postage stamp with nominal value of 300 AMD depicts the Persian Blue Mosque located in Yerevan and the postage stamp with nominal value of 350 AMD depicts the Armenian Holy Savior Cathedral located in Isfahan.

The souvenir sheet with two stamps is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with the print run of 20 000 pcs. The author of the souvenir sheet’s design is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan.

The souvenir sheet with two stamps was cancelled by the RA Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Arman Khachatryan, the Deputy Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia Ali Naser Sobhanipour, Acting Chief Executive Officer of “HayPost” CJSC Haik Avagyan, President of the Union of Philatelists of the RA Hovik Musayelyan.

