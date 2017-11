On October 23, at around 3.05 pm, the Azerbaijani armed forces breached the ceasefire in the eastern direction of the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani conflicting forces firing a Spike anti-tank guided rocket.

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh informed that the front units of the Defense Army demonstrate restraint and do not undertake counteractions not to escalate tension at the line of contact.