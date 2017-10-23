New postage stamp dedicated to the theme “300th anniversary of establishment of the MekhitaristCongregation on St. Lazarus Island”

In 2017 on October 23rd “HayPost” CJSC cancelled and put into circulation a postage stamp dedicated to the theme “300th anniversary of establishment of the Mekhitarist Congregation on St. Lazarus Island”. The cancellation took place in the premises of Matenadaran within the frameworks of events dedicated to the 300anniversary of establishment of the Mekhitarist Congregation on St. Lazarus Island of Venice.

The postage stamp depicts the image of the Mekhitarist Congregation on St. Lazarus Island.

The postage stamp with nominal value of 230 AMD is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with the print run of 40 000 pcs. The author of the postage stamp’s design is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC Vahe Muradyan.

The postage stamp was cancelled by the RA Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan, the RA Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Arman Khachatryan, the President of the national Acafdemy of Sciences of Armenia, the Pontifical legate of the Mekhitarist Congregation of Venice His Eminence, Archbishop Levon Zekiyan, Acting Chief Executive Officer of “HayPost” CJSC Haik Avagyan.

