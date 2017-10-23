MoD Published Video of Blast of Spike Rocket Fired by Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic has published the video of the moment of firing the Spike rocket by the Azerbaijani armed forces on October 22 and its impact. Earlier the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic had issued the following press release: “On October 22 breaching the recent agreement reached between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan at a meeting in Geneva mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, the Azerbaijani armed forces used artillery in the northeastern direction of the line of contact between the conflicting forces (Martakert-Mataghis), firing 5 mortar projectiles and 1 Spike anti-tank missile at the Armenian positions. What happened is evidence that as always Baku is not prone to use the agreement achieved for a peace settlement and elimination of unjustified losses. On the contrary, it goes for destabilization through pre-planned sabotages. Considering the importance of effective implementation of processes aimed at a peace settlement of the Azerbaijani-Artsakh conflict by the OSCE Minsk Group, the armed forces of Artsakh refrained from counteractions. However, this does not mean that if the developments take this turn, the enemy’s aggressive actions will be left unanswered. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic warns the political-military leadership of Baku with all responsibility that if provocations continue, the answer will be disproportional and painful.”