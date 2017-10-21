Authorities Look into Opportunities to Build Waste Processing Plant Near Yerevan

Armenia is considering to establish a waste processing plant in the vicinity of Yerevan where it will be possible to process 2/3 of all wastes in the country, the minister of territorial administration and development Davit Lokyan told reporters, Armenress informed. “About 1000 tons of waste will be brought to the plant daily which will generate electricity. We have 4 partners from the United Sates, Czech and Lebanon with whom we are discussing this issue,” the minister said. According to Lokyan, they may provide assistance to countries like Armenia to address this issue within the Eastern Partnership.