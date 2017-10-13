Number of Wildfire Victims Growing in California

The number of victims of wildfires in the north of California, U.S. has reached 31, AP informed, referring to the sheriff of Sonoma County, Armenpress reports.

Earlier 29 victims and over 100 casualties were reported. They have been taken to hospital. Fire has destroyed over 3500 buildings and houses. CNN informed that 6200 people in Napa have no electricity. Over 8000 firefighters are working on the scene. The head of the fire department of the state of California Ken Pimlott said.

Currently 22 hotbeds of fire remain on a territory of 77000 hectares. The authorities are trying to find out the place of 400 people who have been missing since the first fires were spotted last weekend. According to Reuters, this is the highest number of fire victims in the past 84 years, TASS reported.