Servicemen Killed in Artsakh by Azerbaijani Fire

On September 28, at around 15:00, the conscript Seiran Manvel Sargsyan born in 1998 was deadly injured at one of the military units in the southeastern direction of the Defense Army from the enemy’s fire.

The young man who died from the Azerbaijani fire in Artsakh was from Teghut village. He joined the army in winter. Hraparak.am has learned from the head of Teghut community Ararat Tamrazyan that he was the younger son of his parents. His elder brother died in a car accident last year. “Imagine the state of this family, they lost two of their three sons,” the head of community said.