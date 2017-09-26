The Armenian armed forces conducted a military exercise involving combat fire from Smerch rockets. Armenpress informed that details will be published on September 30. Smerch is a multiple reactive system which is intended for destroying personnel, equipment, landed airplanes and helicopters, command posts, communication hubs and other similar targets. The system may fire cluster bombs, HE fragmentation warheads, thermobaric warheads, reactive rockets.
Armenian Armed Forces Fired from Smerch
26 September 2017