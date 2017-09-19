Armenia-Diaspora Conference Discussed Potential for Development of Defense Industry

During the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Conference on September 19 the fourth panel discussion on the defense policy of Armenia took place. The speakers covered the opportunities for development of the defense industry, long-term programs and ideas for progress, the international and local potential and appropriate use of resources, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed. The speakers were representatives of government agencies, R&Ds and think tanks based in Armenia and abroad, who came up with suggestions on the technological potential in the Diaspora, as well as the development of potential of exports of the Armenian military industry, the MoD informed.