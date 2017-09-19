Karen Karapetyan on Serzh Sargsyan as Next Prime Minister

The Armenian Republican Party does not have an official decision on the candidate for prime minister after 2018, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan told reporters during the 6Armenia-Diaspora Conference. The reporters asked him to comment on statements by some Republicans that they see no alternative to Serzh Sargsyan for the position of prime minister after 2018.

“Let me put it this way: let me not comment on the opinions of individuals. When the Republican Party’s official opinion is there, ask me questions. Have you heard the official opinion of the party?” the prime minister said, Armenpress informed.

The prime minister added that he will talk about this after the official opinion of the Republican Party is there.