Prime Minister's Ridiculous Answer to Armenia-Diaspora Conference Participant

During the 6th Armenia-Diaspora conference today a Diaspora Armenian asked Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan why no farmers, no opposition leaders have been invited to the conference. “Today I would like to see one or two farmers here who would speak about their bad situation, I would like to see some of the opposition fighters. For example, Yelq has not been invited today, I would like to see one or two people present here and this conference would then truly be an Armenia-Diaspora conference,” the Diaspora Armenian said. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said he does not think there is a limitation to having the opposition represented here. “Is there opposition or not? I think, there is. At least, I felt from the press that there is no limitation on anyone,” he said. The prime minister added that the life of farmers is not satisfactory in Armenia. “If you need to talk to a farmer, it’s not a problem. But we do not hide that that this is so, and this is in the agriculture development program,” Karen Karapetyan said.