New postage stamps dedicated to the theme “Insurance Foundation for Servicemen”

On September 18, 2017, “HayPost” CJSC has cancelled and put into circulation three postage stamps dedicated to the theme “Insurance Foundation for Servicemen”. The postage stamps have been cancelled and put into circulation within the frameworks of 6Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference.

“HayPost” CJSC has issued a donation coupon for 150 AMD attached to one postage stamp with the nominal of 350 AMD as well as a donation coupon for 10000 AMD attached to two stamps with the nominal values of 350 and 1100 AMD. “HayPost” CJSC will transfer 150 AMD donation value and 10000 AMD donation value to the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen for the implementation of its projects.

The postage stamps are printed in “Cartor” printing house in France. The authors of the postage stamps’ design are the designers of “HayPost” CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan and Vahe Muradyan.

One postage stamp with the nominal value of 350 AMD depicts the Armenian soldier against the background of the nature, and two stamps with the nominal values of 350 and 1100 AMD depict the Armenian soldier writing a letter and the Armenian soldier standing in the border derrick. Both images are presented through the vision of a military binocular.

The postage stamps were cancelled by the RA Minister of Defense, President of the Board of Directors of “Insurance Foundation for Servicemen” Vigen Sargsyan, the RA Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Arman Khachatryan, Managing Director of “HayPost Trust Management” B.V. Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists of the RA Hovik Musayelyan.

Date of issue: September 18, 2017

Vahagn Mkrtchyan, Vahe Muradyan (stamp with 350 AMD nominal)

Vahagn Mkrtchyan (stamps with 350 and 1100 AMD nominal)

Cartor, France

40,0 x 30,0 mm

350 AMD40 000 pcs

350, 1100 AMD – 20 000 pcs x 2