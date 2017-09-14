“We’ve just put in official circulation the initiative of Yelq parliamentary group to set up an ad hoc committee on giving a conclusion on starting a process of leaving EAEU,” the head of the parliamentary group posted on Facebook. “Basically, the committee is supposed to provide a conclusion on the following question: what did we get and what did we lose by joining the EAEU and to what extent does our future membership stem from our country’s strategic interests,” Pashinyan’s post reads.
Yelq Parliamentary Group Initiates Process of Leaving EAEU
- Country - 14 September 2017, 15:55