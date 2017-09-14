Yelq Parliamentary Group Initiates Process of Leaving EAEU

“We’ve just put in official circulation the initiative of Yelq parliamentary group to set up an ad hoc committee on giving a conclusion on starting a process of leaving EAEU,” the head of the parliamentary group posted on Facebook. “Basically, the committee is supposed to provide a conclusion on the following question: what did we get and what did we lose by joining the EAEU and to what extent does our future membership stem from our country’s strategic interests,” Pashinyan’s post reads.