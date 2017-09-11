Rescuers Found Missing Alpinists

Rescuers have found the mountain climbers missing on Mount Aragats. The Ministry of Emergency Situation informed that two of the missing are citizens of Georgia. On September 10, at 9:48 pm a report came that three mountain climbers, including two citizens of Georgia, went climbing Mount Aragats and could not find their way back, and the help of rescuers was needed. The rescuers found out that M.T. and two Georgian citizens went away from their expedition near Lake Kareh, lost their way and did not climb down the mountain.