Wildfire in Jajur Village

A wildfire was reported near the village Jajur on September 7. The fire has already affected an area of 5-6 hectares. Vrezh Gabrielyan, the deputy head of the Rescue Service, told reporters that everything is being done to make sure that fire does not affect the houses. 33 rescuers and 40 servicemen have been deployed at the scene, Gabrielyan said, adding that on September 7 wildfires were reported in 14 places. On September 6, the number of places was 28. “We hadn’t received so many reports on wildfires before. All reports were followed up, and everything has been done to organize fire extinguishing properly,” he said.