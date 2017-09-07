As dry weather continues, forest fires continue in Armenia. On September 6, at 16:25 the Ministry of Emergency Situations received reports on fire in Aghbyurak village of Kotayk Marz where an area covered with grass was burning. Some houses were affected. The fire has been isolated.

The fire that started in the forest near Byurakan village continues. There are still hotbeds of fire and smoking areas. The adjacent houses are not in danger.