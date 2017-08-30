Artsakh Foreign Minister received the parliamentary delegation of Canada

On August 30, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Karen Mirzoyan received the parliamentary delegation of Canada, headed by Majed el-Shafie, the president of the “One Free World” organization, who had arrived in Artsakh with a fact-finding mission. The members of the delegation noted that they had arrived in Artsakh to conduct a study on the violations of the international humanitarian law and military crimes committed by Azerbaijan during the large-scale aggression launched against Nagorno Karabakh in April 2016. Karen Mirzoyan welcomed the initiative of the members of the delegation and emphasized the importance of raising public awareness in international community about the reasons and consequences of the Azerbaijani aggression and the condemnation of those responsible for curbing the criminal activity of the Azerbaijani authorities. During the meeting, Artsakh Foreign Minister presented the facts of the crimes committed by Azerbaijani armed forces during the April aggression and the period that followed. Karen Mirzoyan also briefed on the history of the Azerbaijani Karabakh conflict, the current stage of its settlement as well as the position of the Republic of Artsakh on reaching a lasting solution to the conflict. The Permanent Representative of Artsakh to the USA Robert Avetisyan and the Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, member of the Standing Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Affairs Karine Achemyan were also present at the meeting.