Hostage Crisis: Police Sniper Shot Young Man in Pool Bar

The police sniper has shot the young man who threatened to kill a woman in a pool bar today. He held the knife to her throat and threatened to kill her. Later Pastinfo learned that the young man was born in 1086 and has recently been deported from the United States. The girl is 24. So far nothing is known about their relations. Eyewitnesses told the reporters of News.am that the man and the woman had a raw inside the bar since morning before the police arrived and the man threw things and broke the windows of the bar. The policeman talked to the man while the sniper shot the man in the head and killed him.