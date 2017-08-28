Fire in Chemical Plant Cannot Be Put Out

The former CEO of Nairit CJSC Hovhannes Hakhinyan told Lragir.am that the firefighters will not able to put the fire out because the substance is such. “This substance must burn until it is over, it will not be possible to put the fire out because water will catalyze the fire. What they do now is to chill the place around it to prevent fire from spreading onto other substances,” he said. The former CEO said there is a lot of smoke when this substance burns but it is not dangerous for the environment. Commenting on the causes of fire, Hakhinyan said fire could start in the result of hot weather. The head of the Rescue Service told reporters that the smoke is not dangerous but if people inhale it, they will feel bad.