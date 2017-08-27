Forest Fires Reported in Syunik Region

Hraparak.am reported a massive forest fire in Shikahogh Reserve in Syunik region. The fire covered an area of several kilometers. The local authorities have mobilized the forest board of the region and the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The Ministry of Emergency Situations received a report at midday on August 26 about smoke on the side of Mount Khustup. 17 rescuers left for the scene and found out that grass was burning on the mountain slide at the village of Dzagedzor village. The fire faded out before firefighters arrived. 10 hectares of areas covered in grass burnt.