A major explosion was reported in one of the ammunition depots in Azerbaijan. The Baku-Russia road was oxu.az informed, referring to eyewitnesses. The road Baku-Russian border is closed due to a blast in an ammunition depot in Siyazyani region, Azerbaijan, RIA Novosti informed. The Report informed that 6 villages have been evacuated, there are no civilian deaths, at least 6 were injured. There is significant damage to villages.