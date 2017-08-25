Armenia Presents UAV and Other Devices at Army 2017 Expo in Russia

Armenia presents the production of its own defense industry at Army 2017 Expo in Russia. The Defense Industry Committee of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia exhibits the products of 6 state and private companies, Razm.info informed. The Armenian stand shows radio and optical equipment for control and reconnaissance, radio detection stations, information security equipment, lasers, modernization blocks for air defense and radio electronic fight devices, tents, camouflage nets, armored jackets, individual safety kits, training equipment for different purposes. Besides, Armenia presents the modernized Fagot anti-tank rocket system, a sniper rifle, a laser system for suppressing optical devices, modernized X-55M UAV, radars for land-based radars, modernized mine detectors and automatized fire control devices.