Armenian Firefighters Saved Village from Fire in Georgia

The firefighters of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations are in Georgia to help fight forest fires. 23 Armenian firefighters have left for Georgia. The head of the Rescue Service of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations M. Ghazaryan is in Georgia too. On August 24 they were working in 3 forest areas. An SUV was used in the first area which was the highest and least accessible place. In the second area the fire reached the edge of the forest and threatened the nearby village of Tsaghveri. The Armenian rescuers working since early morning were able to stop the fire and isolate all hotbeds of fire and start extinguishing.