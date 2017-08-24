Government Starts Decommissioning of First Reactor

The government has discussed the bill on decommissioning the first reactor of the Armenian Nuclear Plant. The first reactor has been in long-term shutdown since February 1989. Since the construction of the new reactor has been postponed, in 2012 the government adopted a decree on extending the term of commissioning of the second reactor. Since in 2014 the government approved the extension of the planned term of commissioning of the second reactor by ten years, the process of decommissioning of the first reactor started in line with the strategy adopted in 2007. The strategy proposes deferred dismantling of the reactor during 40 years, in three phases. The cost of decommissioning was assessed at 310,370,000 USD in 2007. During the first phase which will last 3 years and cost 6 million euro the licensing for decommissioning will be prepared. The second phase which is the post-decommissioning stage will last 10 years after the shutdown of the Armenian Nuclear Plant and cost about 70 million euro. The third and next stages will be completed within 40 years from the shutdown of the Armenian Nuclear Plant and cost about 163 million euro.