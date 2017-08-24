Russian Special Troops Hold Training at Armenian Training Grounds

The reconnaissance units of the Southern Military District of Russia located in Armenia is for the first time working out a military action of deployment of troops in the rear of the conventional enemy, the press service of the Southern Military District informed. MI-24P helicopters, as well as MI-8MT and UAVs participate in the exercise. The group of special troops is trained at high-elevation training grounds Kamkhud and Alagyaz located 2000 m above the sea.