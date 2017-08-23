General Electric Interested in Generating Electricity through Waste Processing in Hrazdan

The Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan met with the Regional Director of General Electric for Russia and CIS Ivan Saprikin on August 22. The Ministry informed that General Electric is interested in a project of building a station that will generate electricity by way of processing household wastes in Hrazdan town. The interlocutors agreed to study the technical specifications for the household waste processing station in Hrazdan and possibilities for cooperation.