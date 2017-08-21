12 buildings are burning in Rostov-on-Don. Helicopters are used to fight the fire, Armenpress informed, referring to TASS. “According to confirmed information, fire started in a one-story house on Nizhegorodskiy Street, due to the strong wind the fire has affected 12 buildings with a total surface of 6500 square meters,” the officer of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told TASS Agency. According to preliminary information, nobody was affected. 300 people have been evacuated.