12 buildings are burning in Rostov-on-Don. Helicopters are used to fight the fire, Armenpress informed, referring to TASS. “According to confirmed information, fire started in a one-story house on Nizhegorodskiy Street, due to the strong wind the fire has affected 12 buildings with a total surface of 6500 square meters,” the officer of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told TASS Agency. According to preliminary information, nobody was affected. 300 people have been evacuated.
12 Buildings Are Burning in Rostov-on-Don
- Country - 21 August 2017, 21:50