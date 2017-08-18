Firefighting Plane Continues Flights in Khosrov's Forest

Since early morning on august 18 the helicopter of the Ministry of Defense has observed Khosrov’s Forest and found some smoking hotbeds in parts of the forest which are not accessible for vehicles. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed that the special rescuers of the Ministry were taken to the scene on board the helicopter of the Ministry of Defense. According to the meteorological service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the air temperature will continue to rise, therefore, to prevent fire from returning. The firefighting plane of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations will continue flights to create wet areas around the smoking parts of the forest.