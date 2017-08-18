Hours after the van attack in Las Ramblas, Barcelona the seaside town Cambrils was the scene of the second vehicle attack. Seven were wounded, including 1 police officer, the Guardian informed. The police has killed 5 people participating in the attack. Earlier yesterday a van drove into the crowd in the boulevard in Barcelona and killed 13 people and injured 100. The Islamic State has claimed responsible for the attack.
Police Killed Five Terrorists in Spanish Town of Cambrils
