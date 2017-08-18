Police Killed Five Terrorists in Spanish Town of Cambrils

  Country - 18 August 2017, 12:59
Hours after the van attack in Las Ramblas, Barcelona the seaside town Cambrils was the scene of the second vehicle attack. Seven were wounded, including 1 police officer, the Guardian informed. The police has killed 5 people participating in the attack.

Earlier yesterday a van drove into the crowd in the boulevard in Barcelona and killed 13 people and injured 100.

The Islamic State has claimed responsible for the attack.

