Attack in Barcelona: One Attacked Identified

A van drove into the crowd at Las Ramblas Street at the center of Barcelona. The Spanish press reported the death of at least 12 people. At least 50 were injured.

The Spanish police has qualified the incident as terrorism. Witnesses told that the car drove at a high speed and intentionally crashed into pedestrians, driving for about 500 meters . The driver of the van fled the scene.

Later the police arrested two suspects, and published the name of one of them Dris Ukabir.