Update on Fire in Khosrov's Forest: Fire Almost Defeated

On August 16, as of 11.43 there was some smoking hotbeds in Khosrov’s Forest. At 08:33 am, the Russian IL-76 frefighter plane flew its seventh and at 1:53 pm its eighth flight. As of 2:30 pm 76 rescuers, including 48 firefighters, 100 servicemen of the Ministry of Defense and 55 employees of the forest board were deployed. The director of Khosrov’s Forest State Reserve Hrachya Jovakimyan said the waterbomber and last night’s rain have produced a significant result. Fire in the forest started on August 12, spreading over an area with a perimeter of 16 km of which 13.5 km were isolated and extinguished. Big mammals and birds were not affected. They have migrated to other parts of the reserve. According to Aram Aghasyan, an official of the Ministry of Environmental Protection, mainly wingless insects, rodents and reptiles were affected. He noted that these are preliminary data, and assessments will be carried out after the fire is completely put out, explaining that in the area of 2.5-3 thousand hectares affected by fire there are dunes, isles where animals could hide from the fire.