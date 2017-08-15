Fire in Arevik National Park Caused by Shooting from Enemy's Side Has Been Extinguished

Fire in Arevik National Park caused by the enemy’s fire was extinguished, the Ministry of Environmental Protection informed. On August 14, at 3:30 pm shooting by the enemy caused fire in Arevik National Park covering 1 hectare of area covered with grass and bushes. The people of the nearby village and the employees of Zangezour Biosphere Complex SNCO extinguished the fire shortly. The minister of environmental protection has ordered to set up 24-hour duty and primary readiness of fire fighting equipment.