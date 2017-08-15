Firefighting Plane Will Fly 5th Flight: Khosrov's Forest Fire

The forest fire in Khosrov’s Forest Reserve continues. As of August 15, 12:00 am the fire has affected an area with a perimeter of 16 km, including 360 hectares of forests. The firefighting activities continue. The IL-76 airplane provided by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has performed 3 flights in the territory of the reserve, refilling the water tanks in Erebouni Airport. The airplane is preparing for the 5th flight. Note that on August 12, at 12:30 am the Ministry of Emergency Situations received reports on fire in the territory of Khosrov’s Forest Reserve, 10 km north of Urtsadzor village. Over 150 rescuers and 6 fire engines of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the IL-76 firefighting waterbomber of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, 2 helicopters of the Armed Forces and 132 servicemen of the Armed Forces, 70 police officers, 50 employees of the Forest Board, 8 employees of the State Environmental Inspectorate, around 600 people living in Urtsadzor and other places of Ararat Marz, employees of Inter Aqua fishery with a water truck, employees of Aparazh LLC have been involved in fire fighting.