Firefighting Plane of Russian MoES Will Help Fight Fire in Khosrov's Forest

  • Lragir.am
  • Country - 14 August 2017, 17:14
The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent an IL-76 plane waterbomber to assist the firefighting works in Khosrov’s Forest reserve.

The IL-76 plane of the Russian MoES can dump over 42 tons of water at fire spots in one flight, as well as create a dividing area 800 m long and 60 m wide. The IL-76 is considered as one of the biggest firefighting waterbombers.

The crew of the plane has been trained to work in complicated situations and has a considerable experience in fighting forest fires.

Currently preparations are underway to bring the plane to Armenia and to provide the necessary quantity of water.

Most Viewed