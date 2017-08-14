The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent an IL-76 plane waterbomber to assist the firefighting works in Khosrov’s Forest reserve. The IL-76 plane of the Russian MoES can dump over 42 tons of water at fire spots in one flight, as well as create a dividing area 800 m long and 60 m wide. The IL-76 is considered as one of the biggest firefighting waterbombers. The crew of the plane has been trained to work in complicated situations and has a considerable experience in fighting forest fires. Currently preparations are underway to bring the plane to Armenia and to provide the necessary quantity of water.
Firefighting Plane of Russian MoES Will Help Fight Fire in Khosrov's Forest
14 August 2017, 17:14