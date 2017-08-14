Firefighting Plane of Russian MoES Will Help Fight Fire in Khosrov's Forest

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent an IL-76 plane waterbomber to assist the firefighting works in Khosrov’s Forest reserve. The IL-76 plane of the Russian MoES can dump over 42 tons of water at fire spots in one flight, as well as create a dividing area 800 m long and 60 m wide. The IL-76 is considered as one of the biggest firefighting waterbombers. The crew of the plane has been trained to work in complicated situations and has a considerable experience in fighting forest fires. Currently preparations are underway to bring the plane to Armenia and to provide the necessary quantity of water.