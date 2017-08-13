Situation at Line of Contact

In the period between August 6 and 12 the Azerbaijani side breached the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces around 200 times, firing over 2200 times in the direction of the Armenian positions, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh informed. Despite the relative peace at the line of contact, the front units of the Defense Army perform sentry duty, holding the tactical initiative.