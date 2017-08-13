Forest Fire on 200-250 Hectares in Khosrov's Forest Reserve

On August 12, at 12: 30 a report came that an area of Khosrov’s Forest Reserve covered with plants was burning 20 km from Urtsadzor village, Ararat Marz. The operative group of Vedi Rescue Service, the Regional Rescue Department and the Regional Crisis Management Center, Artashat Fire and Rescue Squad and Artashat Fire and Rescue Squad arrived at the place. The army, police and Forest Board also joined the fire extinguishing works. 200-250 hectares of area covered in plants and forests are burning. The wind causes fire spread faster.