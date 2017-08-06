Azerbaijani Side Breached Ceasefire 110 Times

In the period between July 30 and August 5 the situation at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani forces remained relatively calm. In the mentioned period, aside from different firearms, the enemy used also 60 mm mortars, breaching the ceasefire over 110 times. The front units of the Defense Army continue to control the operative tactical situation and confidently perform their military tasks, the press office of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed.