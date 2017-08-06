On July 7 Azerbaijani Army Used Combat Drone

On July 7 the enemy used a combat drone against one of our positions. Of course, they failed, Colonel Armen Gyozalyan told hayzinvor.am. “Though most servicemen on duty were at the position for the first time, they were quick and we did not have any casualties. Two servicemen have light shrapnel injuries. As to the message of the Armenian side on damage to equipment, it is a lie. Our military equipment is protected from artillery. It is not so easy to damage it. We responded to this provocation immediately and very toughly. The enemy had to enhance security along the border. No incidents, even a small one, in the northern area will be left unanswered.”

