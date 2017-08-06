A Death Reported in Azerbaijani Army

In the result of monitoring of open sources on August 4 it became known that Musayev Vahid Vüqar oğlu, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, died from the shot of the “Armenian side”, Razm.info informed. According to posts of Azerbaijani users in social networks, the incident took place in the night of August 4, in Alibeyli village, Tovuz region (located across from Nerkin Karmiraghbyur village of Tavush region of Armenia). The killed serviceman is from Gyoycha region, Azerbaijan. He was born in 1997 or 1998.